Martha Mae Carr, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Mae Carr, age 95, died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

She was born on July 12, 1925, in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of Florence H. (Wright) and George B. Sawtelle.

Formerly of Zephyr Hills, Florida, Aurora, Ohio, Galion, Ohio and Andover, Ohio, Martha was a Youngstown resident for the past three years.

Martha attended grade school and high school in Andover. After her family moved to Plano, Illinois, she graduated in 1943 from Plano High School.

She married Albert Carr on September 15, 1943. The couple celebrated 76 years of marriage.

She was a homemaker and passionate about family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In spare time, she enjoyed gardening and needlework. In retirement, Martha and Al toured throughout the United States camping in their travel trailers and participating in various travel and camping organizations.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert and three brothers, D. Wayne Sawtelle, Gerald W. Sawtelle and Gary L. Sawtelle.

Survivors include her three children, Craig (Gloria) Carr of Poland, Ohio, Mitchell A. (Kim) Carr of Canal Fulton, Ohio and Julie S. (Fred) Pierpont of Novi, Michigan; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a brother, Richard Sawtelle of Sanger, California.

A private service will be held for family.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or a charity of choice.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

