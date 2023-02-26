HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane Creed, 90, peacefully passed at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Jane was a peaceful warrior. She fought her battle with cancer with optimism and persevered much longer than Doctor anticipated.

She was born on April 28, 1932, the daughter of the late James William and Zona (Fogle) Wall.

She graduated from Kinsman High School in 1950.

Jane found her soulmate and married Allan in 1952. She and Allan created a life full of love in

Hubbard, Ohio. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past July.

She was a dedicated employee of both North Eastern Telephone Company and Ohio Edison

Company until retiring in 1998 from their Niles Generating Plant.

Jane was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hubbard. Her generosity touched the lives of so many of those in and out of her congregation.

Jane always prioritized others. There was not a birthday or occasion in which a card was not

sent or a phone call was not made. Jane was also an avid sports fan. You could often find her in

headphones listening to a big Cleveland Indians hit or that right at the buzzer basket made by a

Cavs player. She enjoyed hosting friends for luncheons and card games. When the games were

over and the cards cleaned, she enjoyed gardening and spending time amongst her Dahlias.

Besides her husband, Allan Creed, Jane is survived by her son, Scott Creed of Imperial, Pennsylvania and two daughters, Sherri Ausbon of Apex, North Carolina and Sandra Williams of Boardman, Ohio. She was blessed with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with a fifth making an appearance this April and will carry on her name. She was involved in each of their lives in such a special way.

She was preceded in death by a brother, George William Wall; a sister, Barbra Wilmouth and a

grandson, Ray Ausbon.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m.

Martha Jane Creed will be laid to rest in the family plot in Kinsman Cemetery.

The family of Mrs. Creed requests that material gifts take the form of contributions to the First

Presbyterian Church, 22 Westview Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha Jane Creed, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.