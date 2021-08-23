Martha A. Elser, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha A. Elser, age 80, of Kinsman, Ohio, died on Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.



She was born January 29, 1941, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John S. and Mary K. (Schweiss) Carmichael.

She was a 1959 graduate of Kinsman High School.



Formerly of Kinsman, Mrs. Elser has lived in Cortland for the past two years.

She was a member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church where she belonged to the United Methodist Women’s circle.

She served as a polling officer for Kinsman township for ten years.

She enjoyed tole painting, crocheting, cross stitching and sewing.



Mrs. Elser married Wayne E. Elser on December 3, 1960 and he preceded her in death on June 18, 2013.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Elsie Carmichael, Nancy Genera and Mary Marguerite Carmichael and four brothers, Carl, Frank, George and Charles Carmichael.

She is survived by her son, Douglas (Tami) Elser of Kinsman, Ohio; three daughters, Joane Roscoe of Cortland, Ohio, Linda Elser of Howland, Ohio and Karen (Todd) Domer of Ravenna, Ohio; great-granddaughter whom she raised, Addison Eakin of Dorset, Ohio; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and three sisters, Elizabeth (James) McKitrick of Vienna, Ohio, Gerry (Kenny) Stafford of Kinsman, Ohio and Mable Zak of Newport, Rhode Island.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kinsman United Methodist Church, 8362 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Renae Meggitt officiating.

Private burial of cremated remains will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation/Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835 or go to www.helpfightra.org.

Baumgardnenr Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.