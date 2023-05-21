ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene M. Waters, 70, of Andover, Ohio, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Cherry Valley township, Ohio.

She was born January 9, 1953, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Kenneth A. and Carrie Marie (Gilmore) Fleming.

Marlene was a lifelong area resident and attended Joseph Badger High School.

She was employed as manager for the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Andover for 34 years, retiring in 2021.

Marlene was a member of the Linesville Sportsman Club and a life member of the Andover VFW Auxiliary and she enjoyed playing Bingo and flower gardening.

Marlene is survived by her husband, David H. Waters, whom she married July 8, 1990, of Andover; her two daughters, Rhonda Rowan of Andover and Patricia (Bill) Conger of Cherry Valley township; her son, Dion (Jennifer) Rowan of Cortland; her sister, Ardena Sines of Cortland; her brother, Donald Fleming of Kinsman; her six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A private service will be held.

Interment will take place in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

