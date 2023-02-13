GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie E. Fenton, age 88, of Greenville,Pennsylvania, died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home.



She was born January 12, 1935, in Andover, Ohio, a daughter of Harry Smith Service and Laura Aleeta (Mowry).

Marge was a 1953 graduate of Andover High School.



Marge was employed as an x-ray technician for St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.

She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover where was active in the U.M. Women’s group and choir. Marge was active with 4-H in her youth and also into adulthood as an advisor and camp counselor. She belonged to St. Paul’s Auxiliary and St. Paul’s Ridgewood Red Hatters.

Marge enjoyed visiting with people and helping others; cooking, gardening, sewing, birdwatching, and landscaping.



Marge married Earl R. Fenton on August 17, 1957, and he preceded her in death on April 8,1998. She is also preceded by her parents; her daughter, Donna Neff; and her brother, Harry William Service.

She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Steve) Cochoff of Hudson, Ohio; her son-in-law, Bob Neff of Quarryville, Pennsylvania; her three grandchildren, Katrina Sheaffer, Chris Cochoff, and Haley Neff; and was expecting her first great-granddaughter.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service,134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio. A private burial of cremated remains will take place later in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Memorial contributions may be made to the F.U.M.C., P.O. Box 207,Andover, OH 44003 or to St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

