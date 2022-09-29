GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Joyce “Lynn” Schultz, age 69, died on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a short stay in Hospice.

She was born on August 18, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth Regina (Michaels) and Ernest Carlyle Hawkins, Sr.

Lynn was a 1971 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.



She worked as a secretary for DLB Oil of Wayne, Ohio, for over 30 years, retiring in 2016.

Lynn was a member of the Gustavus Federated Church, the “Red Hatters” and volunteered at the Harry Lees American Legion Post in Kinsman.

She enjoyed going to monthly plays with Joyce and helping her with whatever volunteer project Joyce was a part of. Lynn loved to bake and spoil her grandchildren and her fur babies.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Alan Paul Schultz; her brother, Ernest Carlyle Hawkins, Jr., and sister-in-law, Joyce Jones.

Survivors include her son, Donald W. Schultz; granddaughters, Addalyn, and Kaylee; and two sisters, Judy Hawkins of Liberty, Ohio, and Marsha Boston of Niles, Ohio.



Private services were held with burial in Kinsman Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

