Marilyn F. Hughes, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn F. Hughes, age 99, of Andover, Ohio, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard, Ohio.

She was born December 18, 1921, in Andover, Ohio, a daughter of Nelson “Lee” and Wavie (Gay) French.

She was a 1939 graduate of Andover High School and was employed by GF Business Equipment in Youngstown.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover and Eastern Star.

Mrs. Hughes enjoyed quilting and reading in her spare time. She made quilts for her grandchildren and won several awards for her beautiful quilts. Her family was most important to her.

Mrs. Hughes married William Hughes on December 12, 1943 and he preceded her in death on November 10, 1972. She is also preceded by her parents; her son, Douglas Hughes and her sister, Lois Hoover.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Janice) Hughes of Niles, Ohio; her daughter, Janice Lozner of Andover; her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service at Niles City Cemetery will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Public Library, PO Box 1210, Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

