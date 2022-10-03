KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Gail Hecker, age 82, died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

She was born on July 16, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Virginia Gayle (Nicholas) and Melvin Emery Shoff.

Marian was a 1958 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

On February 10, 1960, she married William Edward Hecker.

She was a sales associate for JCPenney’s, working in home decor and draperies, retiring after working over 20 years.

Marian was a member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon and helpful in many ways.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and traveling. Marian loved her cats and was a supporter of the Kinsman NESFACE, helping out when she could.



She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, June Baker and two brothers, Charles Shoff and David Shoff.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bill Hecker of Kinsman, Ohio; daughter, Pamela A. (Skip King) Hecker of Howland, Ohio; two sons, Mark W. (Patty) Hecker of Vernon, Ohio and Eric E.(Kim Miller) Hecker of Kinsman, Ohio and two grandsons.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Susan Francis officiating. Calling hours will be at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church, PO Box 304, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.





To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marian G. Hecker, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.