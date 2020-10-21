Marian D. Higgins, Richmond Township, Ohio

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian D. Higgins, age 87, of Richmond Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.



She was born July 27, 1933, in Birmingham, Alabama, a daughter of Floyd Perry and Fannie Belle Hawkins.



A resident of Richmond since 1967, Mrs. Higgins was formerly of Cleveland.

She was employed at Broadview Nursing Home in Cleveland and at the Cranberry Station restaurant in Andover.



She was a member of the Hiawatha Church of God in Christ in Ashtabula.

She belonged to the Pymatuning Garden Club. She also served as a volunteer at the Andover U.M.C. Food Bank.

Her hobbies included gardening, quilting, painting bottles and doing puzzles.



Mrs. Higgins married David H. Higgins, Sr. on August 14, 1969 and he preceded her in death on May 3, 2006.

She is also preceded by her parents; her son, Nathaniel Huff; a sister, Golden Harris and her brother, Bishop Floyd E. Perry.

She is survived by her seven children, Glenda Holden of Richmond Township, Ohio, Daniel Huff, Jr. of Rock Creek, Ohio, David Huff of Chula Vista, California, Jonathan Huff of Cleveland, Ohio, Rueben Huff of Richmond Township, Ohio, Floyd Huff of Richmond Township, Ohio and Marian Armstrong of Cleveland, Ohio; her stepson, David Higgins, Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her two sisters, Fay Foreman of Palm Bay, Florida and Dorcas Harris of Cleveland, Ohio.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Masks are required and social distancing observed during public events.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hiawatha Church of God in Christ, 3417 Hiawatha Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004 or to the Pymatuning Garden Club, C/O Lydia Bartholow, PO Box 1208, Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marian D. Higgins please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: