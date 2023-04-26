ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian A. Knowles-Meleski, age 92, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on November 2, 1930, in Andover, Ohio, the daughter of Hazel (Allen) and Leonard W. Biesterveld.

Marian was a 1948 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

On October 28, 1950, she married Kenneth Gordon Knowles. They were married for 60 years until he passed in 2011.

She worked alongside Ken for many years on the dairy farm, tending to her many cats.

Marian was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Wayne where she was a member of the Ladies Missionary Society.

On February 14, 2015, she married John Jerry Meleski, Sr.

She enjoyed gardening and baking and she loved her pets.



Marian is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Kenneth Knowles; grandson, Justin Wilkerson; two sisters, Nada Eskelin and Doris Loveland and three brothers, Dale, Forest and Lavern Biesterveld.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Meleski of Cortland, Ohio; her five children, Donald A. (JoAnn) Knowles of Wayne, Ohio, David G. (Shannon) Knowles of Kinsman, Ohio, Keith W. (Deloras) Knowles, Barb A. (Mark) McNeilly and Amy S. (Nate) Wilkerson, all of Wayne, Ohio; two stepsons, J. Jerry (Sheri) Meleski, Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Daniel (Michelle) Meleski of Chardon, Ohio; 27 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.



Calling hours are on Friday, April 28 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Missionary Society, 8936 St. Rt. 193, Orwell, OH, 44076 or to Lauren Kapeteni, 209 West Fulton Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A private burial will take place in Hayes Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marian A. (Biesterveld) Knowles-Meleski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.