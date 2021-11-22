Margery S. Hine, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margery Suzanne Hine, age 80, died on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 19, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of James J. and Pauline Marcel (Howk) Phillips.

Margie was a 1959 graduate of Johnston High School and was a lifelong area resident.

In November of 1960, she married Carlon Hine.

She worked at the former Mahoning National Bank of Kinsman for many years, retiring as the Bank Manager in 2004. After her bank retirement, Marge increased her help at the family business, HRE Hine Racing Equipment of Kinsman.

Margie shared in her husbands love of racing, both drag racing and dirt circle track racing. She was an avid horsewoman, having been around horses since she was a young girl. Marge regularly attended the racing of the thoroughbreds in the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes to cheer on her favorite horse. She enjoyed collecting paintings by P. Buckley Moss and taking walks, especially with her beloved dogs.



Marge is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 61 years, Carlon Hine of Kinsman, Ohio; her son, C. Jeffrey Hine of Kinsman, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Lou (James) Sicuro of Champion, Ohio, Cathy (Thomas) Sinopoli of Brookfield, Ohio and Paulette (Martin) Williams of Kinsman, Ohio and a brother, James (Sharon) Phillips of Johnston, Ohio.



No public services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kinsman Volunteer Fire Department, POB 307, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

