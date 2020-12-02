Margery F. Brown, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margery F. (Hitchcock) Brown went to be with her Savior at the age of 87, on Monday, November 30, 2020.



Margery was born June 22, 1933, at home in Richmond, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew and Margaret (Heath) Hitchcock.



She married Ronald M. Brown on May 19, 1952, at the Richmond United Methodist Church.

She was a lifelong RUMC member and had great joy in serving her Lord in many ministries.



Margery owned and operated a dairy farm in Richmond with her husband for many years and farmed up until she was 79 years old.



Survivors are her son, Jeffrey (Linda) Brown; son, Gregory (Samantha) Brown; daughter, Valerie (David) Ballentine; son, Michael (Rhonda) Brown; daughter, Lorie (Bruce) Brabaw; son, Rodney (Stacey) Brown; son, Andrew (Gina) Brown; her sister, Ruth Spencer; 29 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald M. Brown, on May 10, 1995; two brothers, Gordon Hitchcock and Martin Linn Hitchcock and sister, Doris Root.

Margery loved her family deeply especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought great joy and warmth to her life.



Calling hours will be Thursday, December 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the New Leaf United Methodist Church, 110 Gateway Avenue, Conneaut, Ohio.

The funeral service will be on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jan Walsh officiating.

Burial will follow in Richmond Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond U.M.C., C/O Sherida Wilcox, 4072 East Union Rd., Dorset, OH 44032.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



