GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Wanda Kumher, age 92, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at The Legacy Assisted Living Community in Gustavus.

She was born on June 20, 1931, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lee C. and Eltha A. (Hardick) Lane.



In 1940, Margaret made Gustavus her home.

On June 25, 1949, she married the love of her life, Louis Edward Kumher.

As a homemaker Wanda took pride in caring for her family and in her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and sewing, baking and reading.



Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Louis E. Kumher; her son, Verne A. Kumher; a grandson, Harold Carroll; sisters, Velda Mahoney and Beverly Maxwell and her half-brother, Vaughn Sturn.

Survivors include her son, David L. (Cheryl) Kumher of Gustavus, Ohio; two daughters, Donna M. Fortuna of Masury, Ohio and Margaret E. (James) Yanke of Oxford, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Janet Kumher of Gustavus, Ohio, nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



A private burial will take place at a later date in Gustavus Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Wanda (Lane) Kumher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.