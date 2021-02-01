Margaret Louise Arnold, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Louise Arnold, age 92, died at her home on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

She was born on January 21, 1929, in Kinsman, Ohio, a daughter of Matrona E. (Sutton) and Dennis A. Job.

A lifelong resident, Granny was a 1947 graduate of Kinsman High School.

On May 14, 1949 she married Lloyd E. Arnold.



She enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting family picnics. Granny always made room at the table for one more and loved when visitors came for a cup of coffee and a chat on the front porch. Her favorite song was The Old Rugged Cross. In her earlier days she would make bandages and sewing kits to send to the missionaries. Granny enjoyed her monthly gatherings of “In Full Bloom” church ladies that were all over the age of 80.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Lloyd Arnold; a grandson, Roger Bruce; sister, Polly Totten and a great-grandson.

Survivors include two children: son, Eugene D. Arnold and daughter, Judy L. Bruce, both of Kinsman; six grandchildren, Steve Bruce, Lesley (Tom) Cauffield, Keith Arnold, Kyle (Vickie) Arnold, Kayla (Hank) Stull and Cory (Shaina) Arnold; several great-grandchildren and a brother, William (Marian) Hecker of Kinsman.



Private burial will be in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stateline United Methodist Church, 263 West State Line Road, Jamestown, PA 16134.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.