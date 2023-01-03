WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Kathleen Mercer, age 71, died on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on October 8, 1951, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Zelda Louise (Black), and Ernest Lydell Somerville.

On October 20, 1968, she married Charles Ellsworth Mercer.

Margaret was one that took care of her family and was a caregiver for the former Louise’s Home of Andover, as well as private home care. She enjoyed sitting outside while enjoying her coffee, loved her dogs, working puzzles and sewing.



Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Charles, her daughter, Jennifer R. Marsh; a grandson, Kurtis Marsh; three sisters; and two brothers.



Survivors include her daughter, Patricia D. (Don Hiley) Mercer of Williamsfield, Ohio; her son, Donald P. Mercer of Williamsfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Katlyn C. (Nick) Marsh of Andover, Ohio, and Lucas R. Marsh of Newport News, Virginia, who were raised by Margaret; three grandchildren, Cody (Athena), Cory and Chad; great-grandson Legend; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private burial was held in Hayes Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

