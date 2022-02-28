KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ellen Ritter, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 25, 2022.

She was born on August 2, 1929, in Lowellville, Ohio, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth (Marzinko) and Alex J. Papp, Sr.

Formerly of Youngstown, Ohio and Newark, California, Margaret has been a Kinsman resident since 1993.

She finished high school and attended Choffin School of Nursing.

On August 2, 1947, she married Thomas Peter Ritter whom she met at the bakery she worked at and he kept coming in daily to order a jelly donut until she agreed to a date with him.

Margaret was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Kinsman and formerly a member of St. Edward Catholic Church of Youngstown.

Besides raising her family, she was the cook for St. Edward’s Convent before becoming a baker for Giant Eagle.



She was devoted to her family and was sure to crochet a blanket for each of her children and grandchildren. Margaret enjoyed gardening, was a gifted musician, and playing the piano was her favorite form of relaxation. She traveled all over the United States, enjoyed cooking, baking, painting and keeping up on her favorite soap operas.

One to always help out others, Margaret and her husband, sponsored a family of nine from Vietnam, opening their home to them for six months and helping them become U.S. citizens.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Tom; a daughter, Suzanne M. Ritter; two sons, Daniel S. Ritter and James E. Ritter; two grandchildren, Veronica Vigorito and Brian Cleckner; great-grandson, Jaythian Reynolds; a sister, Mary Jane Kumrow and five brothers, Alex, Jr., Stephen, Edgar, Laddie and Samuel Papp.

Survivors include seven children, Thomas H. Ritter of Alexandria, Virginia, Margaret Ann Cleckner of Struthers, Ohio, Charmaine A. (Joe) Jabr of Morgan Hill, California, Cathleen L. DeMarco of Kinsman, Mark C Ritter of Niles, Ohio, Mary E. (Steve) Shambaugh of Newark, California and Judy M. Reynolds of Youngstown, Ohio; two brothers, Albert Papp of Brookfield, Ohio and James (Sue) Papp of Springfield, Ohio, sister-in-law, Helen Nogay of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; 26 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 4 from 10:30 – 11:50 at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6397 State Route 87, Kinsman, Ohio, with Father Michael A. Mikstay, CAPT. CHC, USN Ret. officiating.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

