CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret D. Sheets, age 93 of Cortland, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Lake Vista of Cortland.

She was born on May 24, 1929, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Leland S. and Deborah (French) Hollinger.

Margaret was a proud 1947 graduate of Salem High School.

After graduation, she worked in the office of Dr. R. McConner in Salem.

Margaret met and married the love of her life, Carl R. Sheets, on August 12, 1955. After her marriage, she started her journey as the spouse of a career Air Force officer. Margaret took care of the home at bases in the United States and Europe while her husband served his country. Upon the retirement of her husband from the service, the family settled once again in Salem, Ohio.

After the passing of her husband, Margaret moved to Lake Vista of Cortland and enjoyed her new friends and the caring staff of Lake Vista.

Family was most important to Margaret. She took immense pride in raising her two sons. She enjoyed watching her sons participate in sports at all levels and following the Salem Quakers sports teams. She loved her dogs, King, Princess, Mister, Footsie and Hanze and enjoyed playing card games and golfing.

Margaret’s faith was important to her, as she was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Salem.

Survivors include her two sons, John (Carlotta) Sheets of Cortland, Ohio and Jim (Lynn) Sheets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her four grandchildren, Tatum, Preston, Hayden and Reagan and numerous nieces and nephews that she enjoyed traveling to visit and to keep in touch with their lives.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Carl; two sisters, Martha Green Whinery and Mary Lepping and one brother, Morris Hollinger.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Margaret and Carl were supportive and generous people. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First Presbyterian Church of Salem, 436 East Second Street, Salem, OH, 44460, or the Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 East State Street, Salem, OH, 44460.

