JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mamie Ann Baker, age 82, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Cortland, Ohio.

She was born on August 31, 1940, in Midway, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Thelma B. (Johnston) and William George.

Formerly of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, she was a 1958 graduate of Burgettstown High School and a 1960 graduate of cosmetology school.

Mamie was a hairdresser for over 35 years, working last at Alice’s shop in Cortland, retiring in 2008.

On July 17, 1959, she married Harry L. Baker.

She was a member of the former Vernon United Methodist church.

Mamie enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and making crafts.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Harry; her son, Matthew Paul Baker and her brother, William T. Johnston.

Survivors include her two sons, Thomas A. (Valerie) Baker of Hudson, Ohio and W. Patrick (Elizabeth McCamey) of Johnston, Ohio; three grandchildren, Matthew, Melanie and Christian and three sisters, Mabel “Tiny” (Armando) Dalessandri of Cortland, Ohio, Margaret “Tootsie” (Edward) Snider of Vernon, Ohio and Melanie Reed of Spartanburg, Pennsylvania.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Noon, with Pastor Ron McIlvaine officiating, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will follow in Johnston Cemetery.

