Madolyn Rose (McGill) Waite, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madolyn Rose Waite, age 69, died in her home, surrounded by family on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

She was born on October 17, 1951, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Esther Rose (Clark) and Orlando Edward McGill, Sr.

Madolyn was a 1969 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and served in the United States Army.

Growing up catholic, Madolyn attended the United Methodist Church.

On October 8, 1976, she married Paul David Waite. Taking care of her home and family, Madolyn was formerly very involved with 4-H, she was an avid reader as well as a crafter, enjoyed flower gardening and watching birds, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Brent Waite and two sisters, Sandi Smith and Karyn McGill.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Paul Waite; three daughters, Michelle R. (Elmer Smith) Strickland, Tina L. (Tom) Lukehart and Tamara N. (Taylor) Matson, all of Kinsman, Ohio; a son, Sergio A. Owens of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Katie, Elizabeth, Andrea, Emilee, Michael, Cyleigh, Lincoln and Tayler; two great-grandchildren, Mason and Gracelyn; a sister, Judy (Terry) Halt of Kinsman, Ohio and a brother, O. Edward (Tracy) McGill of Oklahoma.

No public services will be held.

A benefit spaghetti dinner will still be held, Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Mecca Community Church, 5920 Phillips Rice Road, Cortland, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements, where you can share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Monday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.