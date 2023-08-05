CHERRY VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel L. Bolen, age 90, of Cherry Valley township, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 4, 2023 at The Lantern of Saybrook.

She was born March 28, 1933, in Ragland, West Virginia, a daughter of Earl and Gladys (Varney) Farmer.

A long time area resident, Mabel had been a member of the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene where she served on the board and taught Sunday School and more recently of the Kelloggsville Church of the Nazarene. Mabel was known as “the candy lady” by many youth in her church and received the “Distinguished Service Award” and the “Lady of the Year” award in 2008 at the Kelloggsville church. She enjoyed a card ministry, sending cards to people for all occasions.

Most of all, Mabel enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mabel married George A. Bolen on August 17, 1963 and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2012; she is also preceded by her parents; daughter-in-law, June Maynard; six brothers, Bobby, Jack, Jerry, Donald, Eugene and Earl Farmer.

She is survived by her four loving sons, Dolphus J. Maynard of Cherry Valley township, Roger D. (Elnora) Maynard of Jefferson, Thomas R. (Gayle) Maynard of Dorset and Lester A. (Annette) Bolen of Jefferson; her eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 12 great-great-grandchildren; her three brothers, Roby Farmer of New Lyme township, Columbus Farmer of Jefferson and Steve Farmer of Virginia and her two sisters, Sandra Elliot of Minford, Ohio and Donna Beckner of Warren, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio and on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3410 Street, Rt. 6, Andover, Ohio. Pastor Rich Meier and Pastor Les Bolen will officiate.

Burial will follow in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mabel L. Bolen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.