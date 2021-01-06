Lynn H. Naughton, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn H. Naughton, age 94, passed away at home with his family by his side, on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

A longtime resident of Kirkland, Ohio, he moved to Andover in 1997.

Lynn served in the United States Navy in the Pacific during World War II.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Lynn enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, and doing carpentry.

He supported the American Legion and the Salvation Army.



Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, Edward R. and Violet E. (Houston) Naughton; his wife, Mary Lou (McNabb) Naughton; his daughter, Melynda L. (Naughton) Slenker; granddaughter, Michelle R. (Naughton) Moore; two brothers, James and Leslie Naughton and a sister, Marilyn Tsipis.

Survivors include three children, Laura (Tom) Olson, Chris (Susan) Naughton and Connie Fox; son-in-law, Glenn Slenker, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion or to the Salvation Army.

Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service of Andover, handled the arrangements.

