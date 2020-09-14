Lynda Carol Byard, Ashtabula, Ohio

ASHTABULA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda Carol Byard, age 72, of Ashtabula, Ohio, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Williamsfield, Ohio.



She was born November 18, 1947, in Pine Grove, West Virginia, a daughter of Allen Samuel Byard, Sr. and Mary Martha Stackpole.

She was a graduate of Magnolia High School in New Martinsville, West Virginia.



A resident of Ashtabula for the past seven years, Lynda was self employed as an artist and made stained glass windows.

She attended the Pine Grove Church of Christ.

Lynda was a licensed scuba diver and she enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren and family.



Lynda married William Thomas Forbes on January 1, 1979 and he preceded her in death on June 13, 1986.

She is also preceded by her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Meri-Lynn (Scott) Dales of Williamsfield, Ohio; her two grandchildren, Joey Shreve and “Peggy” Anna Margaret Francis; her four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Bella, Rayleigh and Lyzak; her brother, Allen “Herc” Byard, Jr. of Pine Grove, West Virginia; sister, Lisa Byard Bridge of New Martinsville, West Virginia and brother, John Byard of West Virginia.



A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, PO Box 1450, Andover, OH 44003. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

