Louise E. Adams, Garrettsville, Ohio

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise E. Adams, age 79, of Garrettsville, Ohio, died Friday, January 8, 2021 at Eagle Pointe Skilled Nursing Center in Orwell, Ohio.

She was born August 7, 1941, in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of Noble K. and Vera M. (Criblez) Hopkins.

She was a 1959 graduate of Garrettsville High School and went on to graduate from Boheckers Business College in Ravenna.

She held numerous accounting jobs in her career.

Louise enjoyed riding her horse, Trigger, in numerous parades as a younger woman and she enjoyed crocheting blankets.

She married William H. Adams on November 19, 1975 and he preceded her in death just recently on November 15, 2020. She is also preceded by her parents.

Louise is survived by her sister, Linda Hite of Ravenna, Ohio; her two brothers, Loren (Barbara) Hopkins of Kinsman, Ohio and Daniel (Renee Yommer) Hopkins of Ravenna, Ohio; her niece, who cared for her, Julie (Vincent) Rogers of Orwell, Ohio and many other nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held.

Louise and William’s cremated remains will be placed in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

