Louis Earl Hitchcock, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Earl Hitchcock, age 74, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

He was born on January 19, 1946 in Eloise, Michigan, a son of Cecilia M. A. (Cukla) and Harry H. Hitchcock.

Lou was a 1964 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He served in the United States Air Force.

Lou was an air traffic controller for the government on Wake Island for over 40 years. Wake Island is in the western Pacific Ocean and only has 150 residents.

He enjoyed reading and traveling through the Hawaiian Islands.



Lou is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lily A. Fish and Iris M. Hitchcock.

He is survived by nieces and nephews.



No public services were held.



