Louis E. Kumher, Gustavus, Ohio

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis E. Kumher, age 92, of Gustavus, Ohio, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at The Legacy Assisted Living Community in Gustavus.

He was born September 28, 1928 in Lyons, Ohio, a son of Stephen and Anna (Bacon) Kumher.

He was a 1946 graduate of Gustavus High School and a veteran having served in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Kumher retired in 1990 from LTV Steel in Warren after 39 years.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret Wanda (Lane) Kumher, whom he married June 25, 1949; his son, David L. (Cheryl) Kumher of Gustavus, Ohio; his daughter, Donna M. Fortuna of Masury, Ohio; his daughter, Margaret E. Yanke of Oxford, Michigan; two brothers, Daniel D. (Judy) Kumher of Cortland,Ohio and Carl L. (Sue) Kumher of Woodleaf, North Carolina; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Verne A. Kumher in 1992; his grandson, Harold Carroll; a brother, John L. Kumher and a sister, Leontine L. Sechler.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Gustavus Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

