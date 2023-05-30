KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lottie Elizabeth “Betty” VanGorder, age 90, died on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Concord Care Center in Fowler, Ohio.

She was born April 27, 1933, in Kinsman, Ohio, the daughter of Norman O. and Mary Alice (Lindsey) Fitch.

Mrs. VanGorder graduated from Kinsman High School in 1951.

She married James Dwane VanGorder on August 2, 1952.



She attended the Kinsman Chapel of the Christian & Missionary Alliance.

Mrs. VanGorder enjoyed dancing with her husband, James, raising her children, watching her grandchildren and spending time with family. She enjoyed tending her garden, feeding her birds, camping from time to time and enjoying a good cappuccino.



She is survived by her three daughters, Norma J. Hartz of Kinsman, Ohio, Colleen L. (Brian) Smith of Bristolville, Ohio and Lori L. (Jon) Sloan of Kinsman, Ohio; her son, Wayne A. VanGorder of Linesville, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Alberta Fitch of Kinsman, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband on December 9, 2016; her two sons, Robert (Ivy) VanGorder and Floyd (Vicki) VanGorder; five brothers, Raymond Fitch, Levere Fitch, James Fitch, John Fitch and Marshall Fitch; sister, Mary Lou Donaldson; an infant grandson and a stepgrandson.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Howard Darr officiating.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 2 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman CMA Church, 6590 St. Rt. 87, Kinsman, OH 44428.

