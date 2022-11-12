KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorna Kay Bernadella, age 48, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 26, 1974, the daughter of Barbara Ann (Bates) and Sheldon Valgene Wilson.

Lorna has been a caregiver for the past 11 years with Iva Byler and worked for Homecare Network for five years prior to that.

She loved horses and Halloween, going all out to decorate her home.

Lorna is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shelley Jean Wilson.

Survivors include her three sons, Douglas Allen (Shannon) Bernadella of Brookfield, Ohio, Matthew Paul (Beth) Bernadella of Vernon, Ohio and Christopher Lewis (Taylor) Bernadella of Warren, Ohio; five grandchildren, Arya, Christopher, Olivia, Izabella and Raelynn; longtime companion, Richard A. Fitch of Vernon, Ohio; her seven siblings, Sheldon E. Lucas of West Virginia, Clinton Drake of Warren, Ohio, Robin D. (Coolidge) Greer of Ravenna, Ohio, Tina L. Kren of Warren, Ohio, Kimberley D. (Robert) King of Brookfield, Ohio, Sheldon V. (Theresa) Wilson, Jr. of Warren, Ohio and Olis C. Wilson of Warren, Ohio and longtime friend Iva Byler.

Private burial was held in Kinsman Cemetery. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorna Kay (Wilson) Bernadella, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.