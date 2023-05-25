VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois J. Ragalyi, age 91, of Vernon Township, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio.



She was born August 14, 1931, in Andover, Ohio, the daughter of Arvo A. Arnio, Sr. and Pauline M. (Johnson) Arnio.

She was a 1949 graduate of Deming High School in New Lyme.



Formerly of Gustavus, Lois had been a long time Vernon resident. She helped operate a dairy farm with her husband, Julius Ragalyi, Jr., whom she married June 27, 1950.



She was a member of the Gustavus Federated Church; and she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting.



Lois is survived by her son, Julius Ragalyi, III of Belton, Texas; her daughter, Suzanne Moore of Kinsman, Ohio; her four grandchildren, Travis, Erin (Nakol), Julius, IV, and Charlotte; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband on October 16, 2013; her son, Michael Alan Ragalyi; three brothers, George Arnio, Gordon Arnio, and Elmer “Butch” Arnio; and her sister, Ruth Andrego.



No service will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois Joan (Arnio) Ragalyi, please visit our floral store.