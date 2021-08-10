Lois Coryea, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Coryea, age 96, died on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Andover Village Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on May 13, 1925, a daughter of Grier Davidson and Elizabeth (Ford) Davidson.

Lois graduated from Williamsfield High School in 1943.

She worked for Carlisle in Ashtabula in sales for drapes and curtains.

She married her husband, Harold Coryea, in 1944 and was a member of the West Williamsfield Congregational Church.

Lois enjoyed spending her free time baking and playing bingo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years, Harold Coryea, in 1983; her daughter, Kathryn Lorentz, in 1999 and her son, Gary Coryea, in 2021.

Lois is survived in death by her granddaughter, Christina Marie Coryea Garcia of Houston, Texas and grandchildren, Christine and Michael.

Private burial for Lois will be held at the West Williamsfield Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

