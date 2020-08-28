Lloyd Oliver Harvey, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Oliver Harvey, age 81, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

He was born on April 16, 1939 in Meadville, Pennsylvania a son of Florence Iola (Ditch) and Lawrence Lloyd Harvey.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Lloyd “Butch” Harvey; two sisters, Laura F. Boyd and June L. Fultz and two brothers, Fred T. Richardson and Lawrence “Bud” Richardson.

Survivors include two sisters, Lisa M. Harvey and Kimberly A. Harvey; three sons, Larry O. Harvey, Tracey A. Harvey and Kevin Q. Harvey and a sister, Alice G. Colligan.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

