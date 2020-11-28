Lloyd E. Bouldin, Johnston, Ohio

JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd E. Bouldin, age 74, died suddenly on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on August 7, 1946, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, a son of Elizabeth M.(Coles) and Edward J. Bouldin.

Lloyd was a 1964 graduate of Norwin High School in Irwin, Pennsylvania.

He served in the United States Army with the 358 Company, 82 Airborne during the Vietnam Conflict.

Lloyd was a truck driver at heart and also worked as the plant manager for the former Browning Ferris Industries of Warren, Ohio. He retired from Aim Nationalease in 2016.

He attended the Calvary Bible Church of Cortland, where he and Darla Joy Bates had a commitment ceremony on April 6, 2019.

In Lloyd’s retirement he decided to learn how to play the accordion and played with a couple of groups and he enjoyed sky diving and driving horses.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth Ann (Brown) Bouldin and his sister, Kathy Kasparek.

Survivors include his bride, Darla J. Bates-Bouldin; his sister, Ruth Ann Noel of Irwin, Pennsylvania; a brother, James R. Bouldin of Mesa, Arizona; two nephews, Daniel and Becky Noel and their five children and David J. Noel, as well as numerous cousins.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Bible Church, 4747 Warren Road NE, Cortland, OH 44410.

