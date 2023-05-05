WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lou Decker, age 76, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at home.

She was born on June 4, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Ruth (Steadman) and Hallie Woodworth.

A member of the 1964 class of Pymatuning Valley High School, Linda was a lifelong resident of Williamsfield and was adopted by Ruth and Hallie.



Linda loved baking and cooking, attending car shows, antique shows, and garage sales, and was known for her kind heart.



Survivors include her daughter, Regina Decker of Kinsman, Ohio; two sons, Lance Decker of Clymer, Pennsylvania, and Shane Decker of Greensboro, Pennsylvania; her companion, Ted West of Williamsfield, Ohio; granddaughter, Misty Maurer whom Linda raised as her own daughter of New Philadelphia, Ohio, seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her brother, Walle Woodworth of Andover, Ohio.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.



Memorial Contributions can be made to the family. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

She is preceded in death by her parents.

