BUTLER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda G. Hrabal, age 73, of Richmond Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born July 8, 1950, in Bulter, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alberta (Weitzel) Kepple.

Linda married the love of her life, Thomas F. Hrabal, on October 6, 1972.

She was a faithful member of Andover First United Methodist Church for 50 years.

In her spare time, Linda enjoyed quilting with her husband and tending to her flower garden. Kind-hearted, Linda was known to put a smile on people’s faces wherever she went.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Tom of Richmond Township; daughter, Jackie (Todd) Bandemer of East China, MI; grandchild, Zachary Trask; sisters, Diane (Greg) Schiebel of Worthington, Pennsylvania, and Darla (Mike) Smith of East Brady, Pennsylvania; brother, Dustin (Crystal) Walthour of Fairview, Pennsylvania; nephew, Tyler Smith; niece Stephanie Hile.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Joe Patsy.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003 immediately followed by a Celebration of Life starting at 1:00 p.m.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda G. Hrabal, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.