Linda C. Hite, Ravenna, Ohio

RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda C. Hite, age 76, of Ravenna, Ohio, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.



She was born August 18, 1944, in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of Noble K. and Vera M. (Criblez) Hopkins.



A lifetime Ravenna area resident, she graduated in 1962 from Garfield High School in Garrettsville.

She retired from Ohio CAT in Richfield, Ohio, after many years.

Linda was a member of the Elks Club and the Merry Makers Club in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians and Ohio State Buckeye fan and she enjoyed reading.



Linda is survived by her son, David (Jessica) Baldwin of St. Petersburg, Florida; her daughter, Julie (Vincent) Rogers of Orwell, Ohio; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two brothers, Loren (Barbara) Hopkins of Kinsman, Ohio and Daniel (Renee Yommer) Hopkins of Ravenna, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Hite; grandson, Robert Mange and sister, Louise Adams.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Private burial of cremated remains will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal protective league.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

