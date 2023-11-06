JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – LeRoy Howard Davis, age 84, died at his home, following a year-long battle with cancer. He passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023.

He was born on June 7, 1939, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Dorothy Evelyn (Case) and Howard William Davis.

LeRoy was a 1957 graduate of Andover High School.

He worked for C & J Plastics of Meadville, Pennsylvania, and for the Ashtabula County Sewer Department before retiring.

LeRoy was a Civil War enthusiast and was a part of a reenactment group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and tinkering with engines, fixing about everything with a motor.



LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Georgine Ann (Stiemle) who were married for over 17 years; a sister, Sandy Bartley; and a brother, Fred Davis.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Lee (Shreffler), whom he married on August 30, 1992; his three children, LeRoy C. (Tammy) Davis of Andover, Ohio, Gidget D. (Keith) Monnolly of Jefferson, Ohio, and Kimberly S. (Thomas) Russo of North Bloomfield, Ohio; five step-children, Mischelle of Cleveland, Ohio, Lisa of Canton, Ohio, Doug of Linesville, Pennsylvania, Sharon of Chicago, Illinois, and Chuck of Mississippi; a sister, Serena Togger of Richmond, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Tana, Christopher, Sarah, Grace, Brooke, Jessica, Laurie, Lindsey, Brian, Rachel, Savannah, Isabella, Abigail, Charlotte, Amy and Derek; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his little sunshine Lacy who was always by his side.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at West Andover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a humane society of your choice.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio, handled the arrangements for the Davis Family. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Howard Davis, please visit our floral store.