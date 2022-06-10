JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – Leonard L. Zook, age 72, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home.

He was born on June 29, 1949, in Hartville, Ohio, the son of Leroy N. Zook and Iva (Raber) Zook.

On September 11, 1969, he married Mary M. Shrock.

A member of the Greenville New Order of Amish, Mr. Zook did deliveries for the Rolling Ridge Metals of Greenville.

Mr. Zook is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Leona Byler.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, eight months, and 29 days, Mary Zook; four children, Marvin Ray (Marie) Zook, Naomi Kay (Larry) Lengacher, Miriam Ann (Steve) Lengacher and Paul David (Vikki) Zook; his Aunt, Delilah Sommers; 19 grandchildren, James (special friend Sadie), Matthew, and Amanda Zook, Darrin (Rebekah), Justin, Jennifer, Beth Ann, Micheal, Titus and Maria Lengacher, Anthony (Debra), Dwayne (Melissa), Monica, Ethan, Jaxon and Jamin Lengacher, Madelyn, Abigayl and Kai Zook; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Arianna Lengacher, and Kimberly Lengacher.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and June 12, 2022 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Greenville Amish Community Building, 50 S. Maysville Road, Greenville, PA 16125 where the funeral service will also be on Monday, June 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leonard L Zook, please visit our floral store.