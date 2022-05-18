ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In the early morning hours of Monday, May 16, 2022, at the age of 82, Leonard C. “Buck” Kirby of Andover, Ohio passed away peacefully while holding the hand of his wife of 30 years.

Buck was born on Thursday, August 17, 1939 in Bloomfield, Ohio; the son of George and Lona (Koon) Kirby. He had lived in the area for most of his life and was well known by so many.

There aren’t enough words to describe a man like him, whose presence was unlike any other. He was a force. Full of life and laughter and a love of people, effortlessly holding the attention of anyone around him.

Buck proudly served as a United States Marine from 1958 to 1968 and later joined the Air Force Reserves and was a supervisor at the 910th Air Force Base from 1968 to 1986. After serving his time in the military, he drove truck for R. W. Sidley, Inc. and retired in 2004.

On October 3, 1992, he married Kimberley Anne Frame. Together, they enjoyed camping in the Pennsylvania mountains and gardening at home. Buck was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and country music (huge George Jones fan).

Survivors include his wife, Kimberley Kirby of Andover, Ohio; a daughter, Kayla (Zach) Feydo of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Cecil (Janine) Kirby of Dorset, Ohio and Steven Kirby of Andover, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Molli (Bill) Simcox of Boardman, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Andrew Kirby, Clayton Kirby, Joshua Kirby, Savannah Kirby, Erin Hayes, Amanda Arthur, Heath Kirby, Ryan Kirby, Rebecca Kirby, Klay Feydo and Keagan Feydo; 14 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Joanne (Sheldon) Bryner of Rome, Ohio, Carolyn (Richard) Hudson of Bradenton, Florida and Marilyn Maze of Copperas Cove, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lona Kirby; two sons, Kevin Scott Kirby and Andrew James Kirby; six sisters, Lillie Mathe, Georgia Robinson, Flossie Tarr, Louise Rhoades, Genevieve Zickafoose and Evangeline Abbott and four brothers, Albert Kirby, Gerald Kirby, Freddie Kirby and Gene Kirby.



Per Buck’s wishes he will be cremated and no services held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed Our Vets-Ashtabula, 433 Center Street, Ashtabula, OH 44004 or go to www.feedourvets.org/ashtabula.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leonard C. “Buck” Kirby, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.