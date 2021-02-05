Leoma J. Slater, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leoma Jean Slater, age 95, died at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

She was born on July 8, 1925, in Richmond, Ohio, a daughter of Eva J. (Burtt) and Allen G. Pebbles.

She was a 1943 graduate of Andover High School.

She was a lifelong Ashtabula County resident and lifelong member of the Leon United Methodist Church.

On July 28, 1948, she married Robert E. Slater.

Mrs. Slater was a 4-H leader for over 35 years and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She enjoyed making banners for her church and crafts and she loved her rose garden and her pets.

Mrs. Slater is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Slater; a daughter, Robin Slater; a son-in-law, Ed Switzer; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Bernice Pebbles and sister-in-law, Elynne Slater.

Survivors include four daughters, Rebecca J. Switzer of Andover, Ramona J. (John) Johnson of Andover, Bonnie A. (Jeff) Mathews of Kinsman, Penny L. (John) Mattern of Sun City West, Arizona; three sons, Robert J. Slater of Andover, Ronald E. (Bonnie) Slater of Andover and Allen F. (Teresa) Slater of Andover; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Judy Slater of Rock Creek; brother-in-law, Dick Slater of Andover; several nieces and nephews and her cat, Blackie.

A private memorial service will be held.

A celebration of life will be announced later with the interment of cremated remains in West Andover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leon United Methodist Church, PO Box 163, Dorset, OH 44032, or to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 St. Rt. 45, Austinburg, OH 44010.

Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

