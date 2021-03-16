Lee E. Idle, Burghill, Ohio

BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee E. Idle, age 80, of Burghill, Ohio, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.



He was born February 3, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Floyd R. and Edith J. (Henderson) Idle.



Formerly of Williamsfield, Ohio, Mr. Idle had lived in Burghill for the past 56 years.

He was employed as a truck driver for many years and retired from Liberty Steel in 2011. He also served as a volunteer for the Burghill/Vernon Fire Department.

He was an antique tractor enthusiast. He loved to rebuild tractors and attend the antique engine and tractor shows and he also enjoyed woodworking.



Mr. Idle is survived by his wife, Ann Idle, whom he married November 1, 1958, of Burghill; his son, Rick Idle of Canton, Ohio; his two daughters, Debbie (Dale) Gosnell of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Patti (Dave) Sinn of Gustavus Township, Ohio; his three grandchildren, Bruce, Kevin (Kate) and Daniel and his two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Belva Barto.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.

Masks and social distancing are required inside the funeral home.

Burial will be in Williamsfield Center Cemetery following the service.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lee E. Idle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.