ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Frederick “Andy” Andresen III, age 82, died at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

He was born on September 16, 1939, in Steubenville, Ohio, the son of Regina Vera (Hayman) and Laurence Frederick Andresen, Jr.

Andy was a 1957 graduate of Steubenville High School and was formerly of Madison and Ravenna, Ohio.

He had a talent with electronics, working for NASA in Philadelphia, Texas Instruments of Dallas, Packer X-Ray of Cleveland, working on projects like the Nimbus I and Nimbus II and building the model of the Skylab.

Andy was on the Holiday Camplands Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Camplands Council. He loved his shelty dogs, going fishing, as well as building remote-controlled boats and airplanes.

Andy is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Norma Madelyn (Cucarese); his son, Bryan Michael Andresen and his sister, Regina Barbara Coppa.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, B. Sue (Lowe) Andresen of Andover, Ohio; two daughters, Laureen A. Andresen of Parma Heights, Ohio and Deanna L. (James) Yoger of Chardon, Ohio; son, Mark D. Andresen of Morrow, Ohio; stepson, William F. Knight of Grove City, Ohio; foster daughter, Christine Bittner of Tallahassee, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Gina, Ryan, Mitchell, Joshua, Jimmy, Zachary, Bradley, Melanie, Alex, Cory and Logan and six great-grandchildren, Kellan, Nash, Beckham, Riley, Julia and Keegan.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to “Andy’s Splash Pad” fund, Holiday Camplands, POB 640, Andover, OH 44003.

