Lawrence Burt Maggio, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Burt Maggio, age 69, died on Friday, May 21, 2021.

He was born on February 17, 1952, in Dunkirk, New York, a son of Elaine H (Recek) and Lawrence S. Maggio.

Lawrence was a 1970 graduate of Dunkirk High School.

He was a free spirit and loved to be outdoors either fishing, exploring nature, or sitting on the pier of Lake Erie. Lawrence loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his sisters. He loved Harley Davison motorcycles and dreamed of owning a trike. Lawrence was a kind soul and would go without helping someone in need, and enjoyed making folks happy.



He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, William Michael (Myra Jackson) Maggio; and daughter, Tammy Sue (Michael) Pace, both of Enoree, South Carolina; four sisters, Gail (Ernie) Gens of Palmetto, Florida, June (Dave Jourdanais) Maggio of Dunkirk, New York, Sue (Wayne) Comstock of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Sandra (Mark) Maggio-Willey of Waterford, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Kelly, Amy, and Dustin Franklin, Shelby Greenman Maggio, Jersie Maggio, Chase Maggio, Zack, and Axl Maggio and two great-grandchildren Ryleigh Franklin and Cylus Porter.



No public services will be held. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation of Andover, Ohio, handled the arrangements.

