BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lathea Lynn Parthemer, age 37, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, May 12, 2023, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 8, 1986, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Diana Lynn Milkos and Larry Leon Lukehart.

Lathea attended Maplewood High School and graduated in 2003 from Life Skills High School in Warren, Ohio.

She was a lifelong area resident.

On March 14, 2003, she married David Randall Patthemer.



Lathea was a fun-spirited and kind-hearted person who loved all the people that stepped foot into her life. She was a great mother and caregiver to those around her. Throughout her years, she took on the role of a home health aide and truly loved her job. Overall Lathea was the brightest and loudest person in the room. Her laugh was one of her greatest parts and she will be missed by many. Lathea loved her flower garden and keep the lawn tidy. She loved bird watching and keeping her home clean.



Lathea is preceded in death by her grandpa, Richard Miklos.

Survivors include her husband of 20 years, David Parthemer of Bazetta, Ohio; two daughters, Alexis Rachel and Ella Mae Parthemer, both of Bazetta, Ohio; her parents, Diana Jaster of Cortland, Ohio, Larry (Cheryl) Luckhart of Mecca, Ohio and Dan (Denise) Jaster of Warren, Ohio; grandma, Judith Miklos of Cortland, Ohio and two brothers, Thomas (Tina) Luckhart of Kinsan, Ohio and Andrew (Kelly) Moody of Mecca, Ohio.



No public services will be held.

Thank you to everyone for all the thoughts and prayers for Lathea’s family.

