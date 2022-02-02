ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry James Slingluff, age 84, died on Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was born on December 27, 1937, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of Iza (Hollabaugh) and Lawrence Slingluff.

Larry served in the United States Army for three years, having been stationed in Japan and in Korea.

He worked for the former Viscoe of Meadville, Pennsylvania and was a bus driver for Conneaut Lake Schools.

Larry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Andover, Ohio, and enjoyed working in a nursery and gardening.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Shirley Ann (Slater); second wife, Margaret “Peggy” Luella (Miller-Yentz); step-daughter, Joyce K. Wright; a sister, Audrey Cook and a brother, Dale Slingluff.

Survivors include his daughter, Lori J. (John Luce) Dean of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania; three sons, Luke, Matthew, Jason Slingluff all of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; two step-daughters, Janet Porter, Etta Henderhan; two step-sons, Bill E. (Louise) Yentz of Louisville, Ohio and Frank P. Yentz of Hemet, California; 28 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter and his special friends Harold Miller and Doris.



Private services were held. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio handled the arrangements.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry J. Slingluff, please visit our floral store.