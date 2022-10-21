DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry H. Updyke, age 71, of Dorset, Ohio, died at home on Thursday, October 20, 2022.



He was born February 3, 1951, in Muskegon, Michigan, a son of Lawrence R. and Dorothy A. (Metz) Updyke.



A long time resident of Dorset, Larry was formerly a resident of Muskegon, Michigan. He was an auto mechanic; and enjoyed working for Brown Sprinkler Service in Dorset. Larry was a hard worker and loved to be a jokester. He loved working on cars, shooting pool and played in a pool league, and racing his #71 race car. He also loved listening to country music, especially Merle Haggard.



Larry is survived by his wife, Rhonda S. (Simpkins) Updyke, whom he married Feb. 5, 2005, of Dorset; four daughters, Thresa Shomin, Lourie (Robin) Oates, Luanne (Bryan) Cooper, and Dorothy “DJ” Updyke, all of Muskegon, Michigan; one son, Logan (Haley) Updyke of Ashtabula, OH; many grandchildren and many great grandchildren; four sisters, Lorna Updyke (Mike Tibbs), Luanne (Mike) King, Penny Updyke, and Phyllis Bertram (Nels Smith), all of Muskegon, Michigan; two brothers, Chuck Updyke and Lyle Updyke (Kari Pastor), both of Muskegon, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Leah and Bill Stidham.



Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Care Committee, PO Box 8, Dorset, OH 44032.

