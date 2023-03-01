ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Garland Burt, 78 , of Andover Ohio, passed away on February 27, 2023 from complications of Dementia.



Larry was born on January 5, 1945 to Garland and Lois (Harris) Burt at Brown Memorial in Conneaut Ohio.



During high school he worked with the State park and on several farms in the Andover/Williamsfield area. After graduating Pymatuning Valley in 1963, he went on to work at NuTone and Horner Box in Jefferson Ohio. He left the Jefferson area and moved to Wayne, Ohio where he worked at Coltman Farms where he eventually got offered a job with COBA Select Sires, where he spent the next 33 years making cows nervous.

Larry was a member of the Andover Christian Church.



In 1963, he met Sherron Marie Piper, and they were married in 1964, going on to have three children, Bradfield Garland, Melanie Jean and Andrew Guy.



After retiring, Larry spent his time with friends and enjoyed hobbies like bowling, golfing (grudgingly), woodworking and helping the neighborhood (he loved that snowblower) and Coffee coffee coffee (Coffee Club/Sweezey’s garage/McDonalds/Church).



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles (Chuck) Burt, daughter Melanie, and grandson, Jacob Mitchell Rizzo.

He is survived by wife, Sherron, sons, Brad and Andy, grandchildren, Cody G. Burt, Ashlee Burt, Cody A. Charvat, Kyleigh Burt, Taeler Charvat and Kirstyn Burt.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio. A funeral service will be on Saturday, March 4th at 11:00 a.m. with calling hours being held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 St. Rt. 45, Austinburg, OH 44010, the Juvenile Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or www.jdrf.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.

