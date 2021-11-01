Kevin L. LaRusch, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin L. LaRusch, age 61, of Andover, OH, died on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center.



He was born September 16, 1960, in Geneva, Ohio, a son of Peter A. and Jeanette R. (Zimmer) LaRusch.

He attended Geneva High School and the Ashtabula County Vocational School.



A resident of Andover since the early 1980’s, Kevin was a former part owner and service manager at Pyma-Tuning & Tire. He managed the Napa Auto Parts store in Andover for many years and most recently was manager at the Napa store in Jefferson.

He served on the Andover Volunteer Fire Department; and was an avid golfer having enjoyed being on several golf leagues over the years. In his younger years he was active in bowling and playing on bowling leagues. He also enjoyed walking and traveling. Most of all Kevin was known for always helping other people and being ready to lend a helping hand.



Kevin is survived by a son, Jason Burlingham of Andover; grandson, Austin Burlingham of Andover; two step sons, Billy Dick and David Dick, both of Andover; companion, Marcia Apatzky of Mentor; brother, Jerry LaRusch of Jefferson, brother, Ronald LaRusch of Ashtabula, brother, Peter LaRusch of Madison, sister, Carol Mulliger of Little River, South Carolina, sister, Rena LaRusch of Cincinnati, Ohio, sister, Lynne Rose of Ashtabula, sister, Janice Lambert of Geneva, brother, Joseph LaRusch of Ashtabula, brother, Norman LaRusch of Cary, North Carolina; two half sisters, Betty Suida and Rose Marie Santillo, both of Buffalo, New York; his other loving brother, John Baugher of Andover, and loving sister, Linda Fee of Williamsfield; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his other loving parents, Bob and Gretchen Baugher.



Calling hours will be on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

A private service will be held for family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to www.stjude.org.

