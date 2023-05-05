VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Wayne Toothman, age 65, died at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

He was born on November 1, 1957, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Ellen Florence (Stuckey) and Paul Albert Toothman, Sr.

Ken was a part of the 1976 class of Kenston High School, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and attended college.

For the past year, he was employed at Kinetico of Newbury, Ohio and also worked for Newbury local schools.

He was a member of the Local Teamsters Union and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Ken loved stock car racing and built, along with his daughter, a stock car that allowed her daughter to race Figure 8. He enjoyed attending auctions and playing a good game of pool.



Ken is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dana Richard Toothman and James Gordon Toothman and his niece, Angel Sky Toothman.

Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Ann (Adam) Bakos of Vernon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Florence, Jeremy Alexander and Lawrence Draco and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Ann.



No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio handled the services. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

