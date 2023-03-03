ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Lyle Dick, age 80, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Ashtabula County Medical Center.



He was born July 18, 1942, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Lyle and Shirley (Reigleman) Dick.

He was a 1960 graduate of Richmond School.



Mr. Dick was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army from 1964 until 1966.

He worked for Newcomb Lumber for many years until their closing. He was a personal friend of Ralph Newcomb. Mr. Dick then worked at Kraftmaid in Middlefield until his retirement in 2012.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, riding snowmobiles, recycling and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a hand to people.



Mr. Dick married Judith (Hazelton) on September 21, 1968 and she preceded him in death on May 29, 1995.

He is also preceded by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard Griffith.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kelly (Mark) Lehr of Inverness, Florida and Jill Dick of Andover, Ohio; his four grandchildren, Allison, Austin, Ashley and Emily; four great- grandchildren, Kyrie, Addilyn, Jenson and Olivia; sister, Roberta Griffith of Wickliffe, Ohio; brother, Ralph (Debbie) Dick of Williamsfield, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission 22 at www.mission22.networkforgood.com.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

