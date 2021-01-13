Keith Lynn Camp, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Lynn Camp, Sr., age 75, died suddenly on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on October 25, 1945, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Mabel (Lipps) and Virgil Camp.

Keith was in the 1963 Deming New Lyme graduating class.

He was a truck driver for Hasco Spring of Jefferson, Ohio, for 23 years, retiring in 2007.

Keith attended the Living Water Baptist Church of North Kingsville, Ohio.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. Keith was a life member of the Monroe Sportsman Club, a member and secretary for the Ashtabula County Master Gardner Club. He was Lenox 2009 man of the year, having served the township as Zoning Administrator for many years. Keith and Gloria visited 49 of the states in the past four years and spent 30 days on an Alaskan cruise and bus trip going more than 10,000 miles through Canada and Alaska. Keith enjoyed playing Santa, visiting local hospitals, nursing homes and seeing hundreds of kids.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 52 years, Judith A. (Buie) Camp and a sister, Ruth Ann Wetherbee.

Survivors include his wife of four years, Gloria Jean (McCroskey) Harrison-Camp of Kingsville; five children, Keith L. (Rhonda) Camp, Jr. of Kingsville, Ohio, Scott (Kathy) Camp of Williamsfield, Ohio, Joseph Camp of Roaming Shores, Ohio, Devonna Camp of Williamsfield, Ohio and Daniel (Debbie) Camp of Conneaut, Ohio; two stepchildren, Mark (Justine) Harrison of Conneaut, Ohio and Melissa (Jim) Betz of Jefferson, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect, Andover, Ohio, where masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Service and burial at Hayes Cemetery will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Water Baptist Church, PO Box 417, N. Kingsville, OH 44004.