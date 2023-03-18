KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Karen (Powell) Lloyd, 68, of Kinsman, Ohio, is sad to announce her passing, at her home on Thursday, March 16, 2023, following a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed and entered her Heavenly home.

She was born March 31, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Norman Lee and Isabelle (Scott) Powell.

Karen was dedicated to being a caregiver for her family in many ways. She was a personal caregiver for her former father-in-law, husband and others through the years. She always put others first and was generous with her love and time. She loved spending time with her family, feeding and watching birds with her mother, especially hummingbirds, was an amazing cook and able to make something out of nothing. In her younger years Karen loved to roller skate with friends and family. Although miles apart for many years, her and her four girls used music to comfort them. They will forever hold a few songs dear to their hearts–Donna Fargo’s “Happiest Girl in the Whole USA,” Miranda Lambert’s ” Bluebird,” Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You” and Jenn Bostic’s “Jealous of the Angels.”

Karen’s family would like to thank her best friend, Jean Rondini, for being such a special friend through all the years.

Karen is survived by her husband, Collins W. Lloyd, whom she married March 21, 1992, of Kinsman; her four daughters, who were her world and consumed her heart, Sherry Lynn (Padrick) Brown of Warren, Ohio, Terri Ann Fisher (Greg Angiolieri) of Franklin, Pennsylvania, Carrie Sue (Jason) Ace of Franklin, Pennsylvania and Mary Jane (Andy) Wheeler of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; her stepdaughter, Telina Walker of Warren, Ohio; stepson, Wayne Lloyd, Jr., of Johnston Township, Ohio; stepdaughter, Loretta Bartram of Warren, Ohio; her mom, Isabelle Powell of Kinsman, Ohio; two sisters, Debbie (Richard) Owen and Mary Lou (Mike) Mills, both of Kinsman, Ohio; her six grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Tessa, Nathan, Jordan and Keagan; one great-granddaughter, Olivianna and one on-the-way.

She is preceded in death by her father and stepson, Collie Lloyd.

A private ceremony with close family members was already held.

Karen’s final resting place will be in Johnston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106, or at donate.cancer.org.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karen (Powell) Lloyd, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.